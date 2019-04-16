American Made Design: Galbraith & Paul

A trio of design studios forms a distinctly American picture of modern design: Despite their regional differences, all three produce forward-thinking products and furniture made using time-tested craft and fabrication methods. Here, we take a look at Galbraith & Paul from the Northeast. Head over to the Southeast to check out Charleston, South Carolina-based Moran Woodworked Furniture.

For a full century, starting in the 1820s, Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood was a thrumming mill town, with factories along the Schuylkill River spinning and dying yarns and weaving textiles. After the Great Depression, industry dried up; today, little manufacturing happens in the neighborhood, and many mill buildings are gone.