American Made Design: Dust
Dwell Magazine + Design News

American Made Design: Dust

Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt
A trio of design studios forms a distinctly American picture of modern design: Despite their regional differences, all three produce forward-thinking products and furniture made using time-tested craft and fabrication methods. Here, we take a look at Dust from the Southwest.

After studying architecture at Texas Tech, designer pals Cade Hayes and Jesus Robles did respective stints for innovative Tucson, Arizona, architect Rick Joy and Sebastian Mariscal’s San Diego–based design-build firm. In 2007, the pair struck out on their own, founding Dust, their own one-stop design shop in Tucson. With one stunning house to their credit—and some architectural hardware and one-off jewelry pieces—Hayes and Robles have trained their considerable design acumen and maker’s know-how toward furniture, particularly a line of steel chairs. Made of U.S. steel, with leather and fiber backing, Dust’s chairs are heavy and low, earthbound seats with muscular frames.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.