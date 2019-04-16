American Made Design: Dust

After studying architecture at Texas Tech, designer pals Cade Hayes and Jesus Robles did respective stints for innovative Tucson, Arizona, architect Rick Joy and Sebastian Mariscal’s San Diego–based design-build firm. In 2007, the pair struck out on their own, founding Dust, their own one-stop design shop in Tucson. With one stunning house to their credit—and some architectural hardware and one-off jewelry pieces—Hayes and Robles have trained their considerable design acumen and maker’s know-how toward furniture, particularly a line of steel chairs. Made of U.S. steel, with leather and fiber backing, Dust’s chairs are heavy and low, earthbound seats with muscular frames.