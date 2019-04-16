A Musty Attic is Transformed Into a Luminous Loft

The top floor of Gavin and Sheila Smith’s century-old Craftsman-style house in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood was, by any measure, a lousy place to sleep and keep an office. "It was cold, it was dark, it was cramped, it was just barely functional," Gavin says. So, in 2012, Gavin, an architect, set about transforming it into a light-filled suite that includes a master bedroom and bathroom and a versatile space where he and his family could work and play.