Always-Good Wood

Maybe it's a response to the proliferation of concrete in the 90s, or a flight to the natural away from a world of plastics: but this most traditional of materials is making a comeback—if it ever even left. A strong example of this trend can be seen in the new Fall 2008 "Modern Masters" Collection at Stephen Mitchell's Lexington Avenue showroom DESIGNLUSH, which offers some very smashing glimpses at wood's potential to evoke the old, the new and the seemingly impossible.





Ladislav Czernek's Waterfall table (above), for example, redefines the relationship between chair and table in a piece well-suited for small and large spaces alike. The Kenway Rocker (below) lives in that special place where Japanese and American woodcrafts meet, somewhere just more modern than the Arts & Crafts movement where the curves seemingly replicate the human body. And Michael Coffey's Swahili credenza (top) could have leapt from Hitchcock's "North by Northwest" with a stop in Pasadena.



