Near Minneapolis, a Rare, Experimental Midcentury Seeks $925K

Location: 8000 Westwood Hills Drive, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota

Price: $925,000

Architect: Charles M. Goodman

Year Built: 1958

Footprint: 3,690 square feet (five bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.51 acres

From the Agent: "Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own one of just 24 Alcoa Care-free Homes ever constructed, and one of few that have been restored. This meticulously updated midcentury-modern residence seamlessly blends vibrant design elements with contemporary conveniences in a welcoming environment, perfect for entertaining and family living. Built in 1958 by the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa), and designed by renowned architect Charles M. Goodman, these experimental model homes were artfully crafted to showcase the versatility of aluminum and a new open-concept layout. Redwood ceilings and walls are surrounded by colorful textured aluminum accents, with two sides of the home wrapped in new sliding glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows, for a captivating bright, open space. This thoughtfully updated modernist home showcases a striking fireplace, expansive deck, captivating breezeway, and spacious courtyard, making it an ideal retreat."