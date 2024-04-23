SubscribeSign In
Near Minneapolis, a Rare, Experimental Midcentury Seeks $925KView 10 Photos

Near Minneapolis, a Rare, Experimental Midcentury Seeks $925K

Designed by Charles M. Goodman in 1958, the renovated five-bedroom is one of 24 Care-free Homes built by the Aluminum Company of America.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 8000 Westwood Hills Drive, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota

Price: $925,000

Architect: Charles M. Goodman

Year Built: 1958

Footprint: 3,690 square feet (five bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.51 acres

From the Agent: "Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own one of just 24 Alcoa Care-free Homes ever constructed, and one of few that have been restored. This meticulously updated midcentury-modern residence seamlessly blends vibrant design elements with contemporary conveniences in a welcoming environment, perfect for entertaining and family living. Built in 1958 by the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa), and designed by renowned architect Charles M. Goodman, these experimental model homes were artfully crafted to showcase the versatility of aluminum and a new open-concept layout. Redwood ceilings and walls are surrounded by colorful textured aluminum accents, with two sides of the home wrapped in new sliding glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows, for a captivating bright, open space. This thoughtfully updated modernist home showcases a striking fireplace, expansive deck, captivating breezeway, and spacious courtyard, making it an ideal retreat."

The single-story residence has an open-plan living/dining area.

The single-story residence has an open-plan living/dining area.

Near Minneapolis, a Rare, Experimental Midcentury Seeks $925K - Photo 2 of 9 -
Vibrant aluminum accents pop against the redwood ceilings and floors.

Vibrant aluminum accents pop against the redwood ceilings and floors.

Near Minneapolis, a Rare, Experimental Midcentury Seeks $925K - Photo 4 of 9 -
Clerestory windows and sliding glass doors fill the interior with natural light.

Clerestory windows and sliding glass doors fill the interior with natural light.

Near Minneapolis, a Rare, Experimental Midcentury Seeks $925K - Photo 6 of 9 -
A light-filled bedroom opens to the home’s central courtyard.

A light-filled bedroom opens to the home’s central courtyard.

Near Minneapolis, a Rare, Experimental Midcentury Seeks $925K - Photo 8 of 9 -
The rear deck overlooking the backyard offers an idyllic setting for entertaining.

The rear deck overlooking the backyard offers an idyllic setting for entertaining.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.