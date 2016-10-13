Alpine Granola
Written by Lon McGowan
Ingredients
3 cups (385 g) rolled oats
1 cup (130 g) slivered almonds
3/4 cup (65 g) shredded sweet coconut
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (55 g) dark brown sugar 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (130 g) maple syrup
1/4 cup (85 g) vegetable oil
1 teaspoon (4 g) salt
1 cup (150 g) dried fruit, like raisins
Steps
Preheat oven to 275°F (140°C)
In a bowl, combine the oats, almonds, coconut, and brown sugar.In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, oil, and salt.
Combine both mixtures and pour onto two sheet pans. Cook for one hour, stirring every fifteen minutes to achieve an even color.
Remove from oven and transfer into a large bowl. Add dried fruit and mix until evenly distributed.
Keeps in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
