Allison Bishop: The Adventure of Alice and the Encrypted Message

In a quirky retelling of Alice in Wonderland, our heroine is faced with a specific challenge: use her power of mathematical reasoning to rescue kittens and stop an evil scientist from taking over. Computer scientist Allison Bishop uses this metaphor to show the need for strong encryption, the inevitability of human error, and the need to design systems that understand people.

