Budget Breakdown: This Revamped New Orleans Home Is Part Urban Loft and Part Cathedral
A classic Big Easy house with a fanciful facade gets a $427K renovation that balances authenticity and imagination.
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Lyndsey Alley and Jenn Castro’s house in the riverfront Marigny district of New Orleans stops passersby in their tracks. With its Moorish-style front facade, including swooping column brackets that could set the scene for Othello, it’s no wonder the home has been featured in a local architectural guide and seems to be a regular stop for neighborhood tours. And that’s before you see its church-meets-loft interior.
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Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
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