Allen Key House by Architect Prineas
By Leibal / Published by Leibal
Allen Key House is a minimal residence located in Lane Cove, Australia, designed by Architect Prineas.

The brief was to reconfigure the existing house, creating generous kitchen and living spaces with a connection to the garden. The rear addition is connected to the original dwelling via a small link, distinguishing between the old and new. The link creates two internal courtyards that serve the ensuite and study. Faced with an extremely tight budget, the design started with a shed-like structure that would be simple to build. Ways to bring in light were explored through the manipulation of the roof. The highlight windows draw views of the treetops into the kitchen and living areas, creating a strong connection between the interior and leafy surrounds.

Photography by Chris Warnes

