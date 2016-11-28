Albert Park House by Technē

A clear distinction between the old and the new enabling a contemporary pavilion with high performance fabric and detail to sit comfortably next to the existing residence. The new addition is clad in a fine custom vertical shiplap blackbutt cladding designed to weather and age gracefully to a natural grey. Screens and shutters are incorporated seamlessly into the facade to manage solar shading and privacy to neighbouring properties. Technē has designed the house to achieve very high levels of airtightness, helping to significantly reduce heat loss and energy consumption in the property.



