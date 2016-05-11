Airbnb Picks

If you're looking to actually crash in a pad that appeared in Dwell, try the iT House in Pioneertown, California. It appeared in the November, 2008 issue. Check out our story here.

Another option, should you be looking for an East Coast sojourn, is the inn Lost River Modern in Lost River, West Virginia. We covered this plucky prefab guest house in our February 09 edition and it's still looking like a pretty idyllic spot.

Now, if we're really talking about the architectural masters, it's hard to argue with our man Frank Lloyd Wright. And in the event you're looking for a high-design getway in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, this is just about the only place you'd want to stay. Here's the AirBnB listing to go along with the home's website .

If you're looking to crash in a pad that has appeared in the pages of Dwell, look no further than the iT House in Pioneertown, California. It appeared in the November, 2008 issue. Available for vacation rental on Airbnb.

I quite like the look of this modernist beach house on Fire Island, New York. It's light and summery and is just the kind of space a Long Island weekend demands.

If skiiing is your bent, we adored this alpine manse in Squaw Valley, California in the April 2011 edition of Houses We Love. You can love it too for a hefty $5,000 per night. Bring a friend or two.

Palm Springs is of course littered with groovy mid-century houses. Here's one you can rent; the pool looks especially inviting.

If it's that retro vibe you seek, but a more exotic locale, you could easily live out your mid-50s fantasy in this Martinborough, New Zealand home.