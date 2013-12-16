View Photos
Airbnb Launches Every Traveler Deserves a Home
By Jami Smith
San Francisco–based Airbnb provides a unique hospitality experience for worldly and local travelers alike that allow them to connect to the location and culture of the neighborhood they are visiting. The community marketplace has launched a new campaign called "Every Traveler Deserves a Home," which celebrates a traveler’s journey as told through the migration of the world’s ultimate travelers: birds.
Airbnb collaborated with five designers to create perfect birdhouse reproductions of its 50 most interesting property listings around the world. The inviting birdhouses are on display in The Tree of Life at Audubon Park in New Orleans, where thousands of birds seek shelter during migration season. This beautifully shot documentary directed by Alma Har'el follows the construction, installation, and arrival of the birds as they take shelter in this metaphoric journey. Take a look below:
