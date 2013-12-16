Airbnb Launches Every Traveler Deserves a Home

Airbnb collaborated with five designers to create perfect birdhouse reproductions of its 50 most interesting property listings around the world. The inviting birdhouses are on display in The Tree of Life at Audubon Park in New Orleans, where thousands of birds seek shelter during migration season. This beautifully shot documentary directed by Alma Har'el follows the construction, installation, and arrival of the birds as they take shelter in this metaphoric journey. Take a look below:

