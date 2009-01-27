View Photos
Air Purifiers
Add to
Like
Share
By Christopher Bright –
Dear Dwell, I've been hearing a lot about air purifiers lately. Are they really helpful, and are there any that won't stick out like a sore thumb in my living room? Dee Koufax, Minnetonka, Minnesota
Purifiers aren't just for allergy sufferers or hypochondriacs. The EPA lists indoor air pollution as one of the top five environmental risks to public health, which is no small matter considering most people spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors. We've rounded up five models you won't be ashamed to display.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.