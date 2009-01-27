Air Purifiers
Air Purifiers

By Christopher Bright
Dear Dwell, I've been hearing a lot about air purifiers lately. Are they really helpful, and are there any that won't stick out like a sore thumb in my living room? Dee Koufax, Minnetonka, Minnesota

Purifiers aren't just for allergy sufferers or hypochondriacs. The EPA lists indoor air pollution as one of the top five environmental risks to public health, which is no small matter considering most people spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors. We've rounded up five models you won't be ashamed to display.

