View Photos

AIA|LA Restaurant Design Awards at Dwell on Design

By Erika Heet
Dwell on Design will once again roll out the red carpet for the 9th Annual AIA Los Angeles Restaurant Design Awards, to be held onstage on Saturday, June 22 at 4 pm.

"We are looking forward to again partnering with Dwell on Design to produce the Restaurant Design Awards," says Carlo Caccavale, Associate Director of AIA Los Angeles, who has announced that awards will again be presented in the following categories: Restaurant, Café/Bar, and Lounge/Nightclub. Last year’s winners were A Frame, Beachwood Café, La Birreria, La Descarga, Le Zinque, Salvage Bar, Take a Bao, and Talisker on Main.

AIA|LA Restaurant Design Awards at Dwell on Design - Photo 1 of 2 -

Beachwood Cafe in Hollywood, designed by Bestor Architecture.

Ahead of the awards, meet the finalists as they reveal their designs onstage Friday, June 21, with host and Restaurant Design Awards jury member Margot Dougherty, a journalist and food writer whose work has appeared in, among many others: Dwell, More, Condé Nast Traveler, and Los Angeles Magazine. Dougherty’s fellow jurors include Warner Ebbink of 101 Coffee Shop, Dominick’s, Little Dom’s, and Tom Bergin’s Tavern, and AIA architect George Kelly, the recipient of numerous Restaurant Design Awards.

AIA|LA Restaurant Design Awards at Dwell on Design - Photo 2 of 2 -

A-Frame in Culver City, designed by Knibb Design.

AIA|LA has announced its call for entries, and is seeking individuals and practices (both restaurant owners and architects/designers) for projects located in the United States or projects outside of the USA done by US-based architects/designers. Submissions are accepted in three main categories. Enter by April 1 at aialosangeles.org.

This article was originally published on February 15, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.

