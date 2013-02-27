AIA|LA Restaurant Design Awards at Dwell on Design

"We are looking forward to again partnering with Dwell on Design to produce the Restaurant Design Awards," says Carlo Caccavale, Associate Director of AIA Los Angeles, who has announced that awards will again be presented in the following categories: Restaurant, Café/Bar, and Lounge/Nightclub. Last year’s winners were A Frame, Beachwood Café, La Birreria, La Descarga, Le Zinque, Salvage Bar, Take a Bao, and Talisker on Main.

Ahead of the awards, meet the finalists as they reveal their designs onstage Friday, June 21, with host and Restaurant Design Awards jury member Margot Dougherty, a journalist and food writer whose work has appeared in, among many others: Dwell, More, Condé Nast Traveler, and Los Angeles Magazine. Dougherty’s fellow jurors include Warner Ebbink of 101 Coffee Shop, Dominick’s, Little Dom’s, and Tom Bergin’s Tavern, and AIA architect George Kelly, the recipient of numerous Restaurant Design Awards.

AIA|LA has announced its call for entries, and is seeking individuals and practices (both restaurant owners and architects/designers) for projects located in the United States or projects outside of the USA done by US-based architects/designers. Submissions are accepted in three main categories. Enter by April 1 at aialosangeles.org.

This article was originally published on February 15, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.