AIA SF Design Awards 2009
AIA SF Design Awards 2009

By Miyoko Ohtake
San Francisco is a hotspot for incredible architecture—and this past year was no exception. Last week the American Institute of Architect’s San Francisco chapter celebrated the best of the best with their 2009 Design Awards ceremony.
Final(ly) House by Rothschild Schwartz Architects<br><br>Honor Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

Caretaker's Cottage and Office by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson<br><br>Merit Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

The highlight of the awards gala was the announcement of the winners for excellence in architecture—Skidmore, Owings & Merril for the Cathedral of Christ the Light, Rothschild Schwartz Architects for the Final(ly) House, and Stanley Saitowitz/Natoma Architects
for the Congregation Beth Sholom Synagogue. For the energy and sustainability category, the winners were Siegel & Strain Architects and Goring & Straja Architects for the Portola Valley Town Center and Ratcliff for the Windrush School.
The winning projects will be on exhibit at the AIA Convention in San Francisco April 30-May 2. In the meantime, check out our slideshow (by clicking the button at the top right of this post) to view the designs from the architecture and sustainability winners as well as those for integrated practice, interior design, unbuilt design, and urban planning.

Sava Pool by Mark Cavagnero Associates and Paulett Taggart Architects <br><br>Citation Winner for Excellence in Architecture

Congregation Beth Sholom Synagogue by Stanley Saitowitz/Natoma Architects<br><br>Honor Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

Cathedral of Christ the Light by Skidmore, Owings &amp; Merrill<br><br>Honor Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

California Academy of Sciences by Renzo Piano Workshop in collaboration with Stantec Architecture and Arup<br><br>Merit Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

355 Eleventh Street by Aidlin Darling Design<br><br>Merit Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

Trinity School Extension by Mark Cavagnero Associates<br><br>Citation Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

U.S. Embassy - Beijing by Skidmore, Owings &amp; Merrill<br><br>Citation Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

Laidley Street Residence by Zack/de Vito Architecture<br><br>Citation Award winner for Excellence in Architecture

Portola Valley Town Center by Siegel &amp; Strain Architects with Goring and Straja Architects<br><br>Merit Award winner for Energy and Sustainability

Windrush School by Ratcliff<br><br>Merit Award winner for Energy and Sustainability

355 Eleventh Street by Aidlin Darling Design<br><br>Citation Award winner for Energy and Sustainability

San Francisco Friends School by Pfau Long Architecture<br><br>Citation Award winner for Energy and Sustainability

California Pacific Medial Center - Cathedral Hill Hospital by SmithGroup<br><br>Honor Award for Integrated Project Delivery

Unit No. 5 by Stanley Saitowitz/Natoma Architects<br><br>Merit Award winner for Interior Architecture

Pearson Theatre at Meyer Sound by Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects<br><br>Citation Award for Interior Architecture

Pixar by Gensler<br><br>Citation Award for Interior Architecture

Hiroshi Sugimoto at the de Young by Mark Cavagnero Associates<br><br>Citation Award for Interior Architecture

NEST House by Naylor &amp; Chu Architects<br><br>Honor Award for Unbuilt Design

Plug-in Pavilion by Davids Killroy in collaboration with Taylor Medlin<br><br>Citation Award for Unbuilt Design

Parkmerced Vision Plan by Skidmore, Owings &amp; Merrill<br><br>Honor Award for Urban Design

Foshan Donghuali Master Plan by Skidmore, Owings &amp; Merrill<br><br>Honor Award for Urban Design

