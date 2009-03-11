AIA SF Design Awards 2009

The highlight of the awards gala was the announcement of the winners for excellence in architecture—Skidmore, Owings & Merril for the Cathedral of Christ the Light, Rothschild Schwartz Architects for the Final(ly) House, and Stanley Saitowitz/Natoma Architects

for the Congregation Beth Sholom Synagogue. For the energy and sustainability category, the winners were Siegel & Strain Architects and Goring & Straja Architects for the Portola Valley Town Center and Ratcliff for the Windrush School.

The winning projects will be on exhibit at the AIA Convention in San Francisco April 30-May 2. In the meantime, check out our slideshow (by clicking the button at the top right of this post) to view the designs from the architecture and sustainability winners as well as those for integrated practice, interior design, unbuilt design, and urban planning.