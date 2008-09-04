Affordable Art: L'Affiche Moderne

Each poster from L'affiche Moderne is a numbered, limited edition of 300. They sell in 2 sizes: 20x20" for 59 Euros or 12x12" for 29 Euros. Considering the time and energy it can take to make your own artwork, these are a steal. And as this site grows it could give Lumas a run for its money. Keep in mind that the shop is on the lookout for new talent, so submit your work if it jives with what they call their 'aesthetic policy'.







Marc Loyon: San Sebastien







Julien Pacaud: Eden







Julie Champton: Egypt 35