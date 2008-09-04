View Photos
Affordable Art: L'Affiche Moderne
Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet –
Pierre Wetzel: The Last Fall A new French site has entered the affordable art marketplace selling limited edition prints from up-and-coming photographers, graphic designers, and children's illustrators.
Each poster from L'affiche Moderne is a numbered, limited edition of 300. They sell in 2 sizes: 20x20" for 59 Euros or 12x12" for 29 Euros. Considering the time and energy it can take to make your own artwork, these are a steal. And as this site grows it could give Lumas a run for its money. Keep in mind that the shop is on the lookout for new talent, so submit your work if it jives with what they call their 'aesthetic policy'.
Marc Loyon: San Sebastien
Julien Pacaud: Eden
Julie Champton: Egypt 35
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.