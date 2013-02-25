A+D Museum’s Never Built: Los Angeles Onstage at Dwell on Design

As a preview to the exhibition, A+D director Tibbie Dunbar will join co-curator Greg Goldin (former architecture critic at Los Angeles Magazine and the author of the forthcoming book, Never Built Los Angeles) and Jenny Myers, associate at Clive Wilkinson Architects, onstage at Dwell on Design for a sneak preview and panel discussion of What If? Los Angeles, which explores the thinking and planning behind the designs, the reasons why they were never realized, and the implications of what may have been. The exhibition, says Dunbar, "dares the city to dream big again."