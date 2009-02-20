Ace Sustainable Symposium: Talking About Green

Here are some tips from the pros that you can do right now, today, to get yourself started. When they talked about these I was struck by how simple they were, and also surprised (and a little embarrassed) at the fact that to spite how basic they are, I have done few of them in my own apartment. If knowledge is power, than acting on that knowledge is, well, super-power. Take this info and harness your power.

For the home:



-Rather than feel overwhelmed by the need to adopt all of the latest green technology to trick out your space into a zero-impact zone, look into an assessment of its current state and potential for retrofitting that will maximize what you’re already working with.



-Fill an empty two-liter soda bottle and stick it in your toilet tank to save a half gallon of water per flush.



-Install an ultra low-flow showerhead, and limit your time getting clean to 5 minutes or less.



-Did you know that in an average home, 40% of all electricity is used to power appliances that are actually turned off? Pull the plug when you’re not using your gadgets and save a bundle.



For your own health:

-Statistics like "60% of what we put on our skin is absorbed into our bloodstream" scare the bejeezus out of me, quite frankly (and make contact with the BART seats on my morning commute a bit cringeworthy...). In lieu of retreating into some sort of hyper-hygienic bubble, however, it’s well worth becoming informed about the products you choose to put on your body. Opt for paraben/pthalate /fragrance-free lotions and creams.

-Carry a reusable water bottle without Bisphenol A. It will save you money, and save a few of the 60 million plastic water bottles sent daily to the landfill.





There are a million more ways to go green on a small and large scale, and as such it’s a great idea to sit down and take a look at the choices you’re making, and ways to work within your means. In the frequently grey area of green living, education, conversation, and conscious choices are key.



