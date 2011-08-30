AC/DC on Rochester Castle

Okay, okay, this is a pretty blatant act of movie-meets-architecture branding, but man oh man I'm a total sucker for this amazing animation that somehow marries Iron Man 2, AC/DC, and a 12th-century castle in Rochester, England. A 14-year-old architecture buff's fantasy, this pretty much blows the doors off of that movie you screened on the side of your garage. And in the final moments of this massive architectural projection, when the very castle crumbles, it's hard not to feel the power of rawk. This is what would happen if Jack Black ran your local historical preservation society.