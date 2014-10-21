Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary
In celebration of his firm's 50th anniversary, a number of events celebrate the ouvere of acclaimed architect Michael Graves this fall. A chronological look at Graves's buildings, products, and drawings will take over the Grounds for Sculpture through April 5, 2015. The exhibition touts some of the prolific architect's greatest hits, such the Denver Central Library, completed in 1995, along with modern home products, including his collection for JCPenny.
The Architectural League is also celebrating Graves with a day-long symposium on November 22, 2014. Speakers at the event include Graves, architect Steven Holl, critic Paul Goldberger, and Glenn Adamson, director of the Museum of Arts and Design, among others. Find more information here.
Rounding out a season of festivities, Graves fans can also catch an exhibition of the architect's landscape and still life paintings at Studio Vendome in New York through December 31, 2014. Click through the slideshow for a look at some of Graves's memorable designs.