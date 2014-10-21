Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary
View Photos

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary

Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss
A survey of greatest hits from the renowned architect's 50-year career.

In celebration of his firm's 50th anniversary, a number of events celebrate the ouvere of acclaimed architect Michael Graves this fall. A chronological look at Graves's buildings, products, and drawings will take over the Grounds for Sculpture through April 5, 2015. The exhibition touts some of the prolific architect's greatest hits, such the Denver Central Library, completed in 1995, along with modern home products, including his collection for JCPenny.

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 1 of 13 -

425 Fifth Avenue; New York City (2003)

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The Architectural League is also celebrating Graves with a day-long symposium on November 22, 2014. Speakers at the event include Graves, architect Steven Holl, critic Paul Goldberger, and Glenn Adamson, director of the Museum of Arts and Design, among others. Find more information here.

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 2 of 13 -

Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport; The Hague, The Netherlands (1998)

Rounding out a season of festivities, Graves fans can also catch an exhibition of the architect's landscape and still life paintings at Studio Vendome in New York through December 31, 2014. Click through the slideshow for a look at some of Graves's memorable designs.

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 3 of 13 -

Children's Theatre Company; Minneapolis, Minnesota (2001)

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 4 of 13 -

Drawing of the Denver Central Library; Denver, Colorado (2005)

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 5 of 13 -

Ellington Chair (2003)

This leather armchair was designed for David Edward.

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 6 of 13 -

Hyatt Regency atrium; Fukuoka, Japan (2003)

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 7 of 13 -

Celadon Wall Clock for JCPenny

The piece is part of a collection of modern wares that Graves launched with the retailer in 2013.

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 8 of 13 -

Martel College, Rice University; Houston, Texas (2002)

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 9 of 13 -

Minneapolis Institute of Arts; Minneapolis, Minnesota (2006)

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 10 of 13 -

Stryker Prime TC (2013)

Graves, who operates a wheelchair, is a champion of universal design. This patient transport chair is meant to be both ergonomic and safe.

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 11 of 13 -

Private residence; Malibu, California

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 12 of 13 -

Two Slice Toaster for JCPenny (2013)

Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary - Photo 13 of 13 -

Washington Monument Scaffolding; Washington, D.C. (2013)

Graves was responsible for wrapping the Washington Monument in light-emitting scaffolding during its latest restoration.