Acclaimed Architect Michael Graves Celebrates Firm's 50th Anniversary

In celebration of his firm's 50th anniversary, a number of events celebrate the ouvere of acclaimed architect Michael Graves this fall. A chronological look at Graves's buildings, products, and drawings will take over the Grounds for Sculpture through April 5, 2015. The exhibition touts some of the prolific architect's greatest hits, such the Denver Central Library, completed in 1995, along with modern home products, including his collection for JCPenny.

425 Fifth Avenue; New York City (2003)

The Architectural League is also celebrating Graves with a day-long symposium on November 22, 2014. Speakers at the event include Graves, architect Steven Holl, critic Paul Goldberger, and Glenn Adamson, director of the Museum of Arts and Design, among others. Find more information here.

Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport; The Hague, The Netherlands (1998)

Rounding out a season of festivities, Graves fans can also catch an exhibition of the architect's landscape and still life paintings at Studio Vendome in New York through December 31, 2014. Click through the slideshow for a look at some of Graves's memorable designs.

Children's Theatre Company; Minneapolis, Minnesota (2001)

Drawing of the Denver Central Library; Denver, Colorado (2005)

Ellington Chair (2003)



This leather armchair was designed for David Edward.

Hyatt Regency atrium; Fukuoka, Japan (2003)

Celadon Wall Clock for JCPenny



The piece is part of a collection of modern wares that Graves launched with the retailer in 2013.

Martel College, Rice University; Houston, Texas (2002)

Minneapolis Institute of Arts; Minneapolis, Minnesota (2006)

Stryker Prime TC (2013)



Graves, who operates a wheelchair, is a champion of universal design. This patient transport chair is meant to be both ergonomic and safe.

Private residence; Malibu, California

Two Slice Toaster for JCPenny (2013)