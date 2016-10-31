Acacias by 0932
Acacias by 0932

By Leibal
Acacias is a minimal interior located in Singapore, designed by 0932.

The designers wanted to create an elegant and symmetrical home that would balance the interior with the accents and furniture within it. The interior uses a consistent black and white color scheme to tie the space together, creating a simple yet sophisticated combination. Marble, brass, and walnut are additional materials used to create character within the space.



