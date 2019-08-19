About Face
Dwell Magazine + Home Tech

About Face

Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds
Solar panels have a reputation as being unsightly, but this U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon show home sheds the stereotype that photovoltaic arrays are eyesores.

Porches are a beloved element of the Southern vernacular and lifestyle, traditionally serving as an extension of the indoors—a shady place to gather, socialize, or share a meal. So when the students of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, entered the Solar Decathlon, a biennial energy-efficient residential design competition, the iconic space figured prominently in their concept. "We wanted to share the context of the region," says Chad Everhart, an architect and the faculty advisor to the 30 students who worked on the project. But beyond simply paying homage to its traditional role, the Appalachian State students recast the porch as a power generator, integrating architecture and engineering in a surprising and elegant way.

"We didn’t want to just tack solar panels onto the house; we wanted to integrate them with the design," says Chelsea Royall, a graduate student and the project’s design director. To that end, the team installed a canopy of 42 bifacial solar panels by Sanyo atop a white pine trellis. The flat panels, which collect energy from direct light above and reflected light below, maximize the amount of energy generated per square foot by the 8.2 kW array. "The porch wouldn’t be nearly as enjoyable if we used regular solar panels," says Royall. "Light filters through these, and opens up the whole space. It’s a different way to use solar panels that shows how beautiful they can be." Today, the house, which won the Decathlon’s coveted People’s Choice Award, stands on the university’s campus, a thoughtful marriage of technology and aesthetics.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.