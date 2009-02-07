A Wilder Wallpaper

Wilder is a graduate of the School of the Art Center of Chicago who has designed for clients from Bed, Bath & Beyond to Vans sneakers. Her approach to wallpaper design is informed by contemporary graphic art, residential textile design and fashion. Patterns range from stencilized sumo wrestlers to a rainbow of bubble retro TVs. We love "Analog Nights," a two-tone print of old cassettes, turntables, boom boxes, and speakers. Whether you're looking for fanciful, childlike colors or something more staid and sophisticated, Wilder has dozens of fantastic choices to flip through.







All papers are printed as triple rolls.