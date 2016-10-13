A Visit To LA’S County Ltd. – “T-shirts & Chairs”

Story posted by Jaime Derringer Now if only they’d made a store for tacos and sneakers… anyway, we decided to call on them to find out more about their intriguing concept…

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Why did you pick this city/neighborhood/storefront? We chose the neighborhood based off the street Hyperion Ave. Just two blocks north of the popular Sunset Junction, our location is perfectly tucked in between Franklin and Silver lake Hills. Amongst Auto body shops, architecture firms and under the radar restaurants such as Speranza and O’Bahn Mi, Hyperion offers us the opportunity to function as a destination spot. As unique as some of our products, we feel, this location provides us the essential space to adequately represent the brands we carry. With the rapid growth and progression of the area, we strive to be a solid attribute to the Silver Lake community. Where did you get the name for the store? The name County Ltd., came from our concept of blending our favorite menswear and homewares. The term County is often used to describe jurisdictions that are structurally equivalent and we also describe our product assortment in that exact way.

Has it changed much since it opened? How? The store has a very frequent merchandising plan, so in that regard things are constantly changing for our customers. We are always finding new ways to work the space, which is a mere 700 sq ft. What’s one of the challenges you have with the business? Time management is a big issue for us. We are continually on the road sourcing product whether it be a local flea or a trip to Japan. It’s hard to stay focused on something like web development or marketing. Luckily people have been spreading the word about our little shop around town. We get some guys coming into the store for strictly clothing, while another customer will be a midcentury furniture collector…we love the mix. It was a big risk to combine clothing and homewares in such a small space but people are quickly identifying with our style. What other stores have you worked in before opening this one? Two of us previously worked for Unionmade Goods and a slew of other corporate retailers.

What’s your favorite item in the store right now? We recently got in a Michael Thonet chair that is quite special. What is this season’s theme/inspiration/story? We don’t work off of seasonal "stories" per se. We are constantly hunting down new product which each have an individual story to tell.

Are you carrying any new products and/or undiscovered gems you’re particularly excited about? We are excited with all the products we have in store, all of what we carry are unique in their own ways. Some stand outs would be: Hachigahana based in Okayama, Japan, a unisex clothing line with fabrics and details that are nothing but impressive. Not to mention, we are the only stockist in the states. We carry some pieces from the French designer, Charlotte Perriand. Her timeless design and impeccable quality make all of her pieces desirable.

What’s been a consistent best seller? Lady White Co. (t-shirts) and Counter-Space (hooks).

Does the store have its own line? Yes we currently have two in-house brands (Lady White Co./Counter-Space) and we are also working on a County Ltd. Line as well. Do you have anything from the store in your own home? Of course, most of the designers and brands we carry are relevant to what we have at home. To share pieces we are passionate about is our ultimate goal. We want to provide our customers with the most functional and durable designs, in both living room and closet. Simply, we want to create a solid connection with our customers and what better way than to discuss pieces we live with and believe in.