In 2000 RPW began work on the 8 year project of the California Academy of Sciences' (CalAcademy) space located in San Francisco. The firm's architectural goals for the project were parallel with CalAcademy's in combining a scientific research center with a fully interactive science museum, making it the first of its kind.



The vision of Renzo Piano for this space was for visitors to feel the eco-friendly planning and design of the space, surrounded by and filled with oxygen and natural life.