A Very Eames Christmas

Even if you can't pony up the cash to buy a living room full of iconic furniture by Charles and Ray Eames doesn't mean that there aren't some Eames-related stocking stuffers to splurge on.

Eames House of Cards, $15-$50 Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Birth of the Cool: California Art, Design, and Culture at Midcentury, $50 The Films of Charles and Ray Eames. $40.49 100 Quotes By Charles Eames, $25 Eames Postage Stamps, $10 Eames House Bird, $195























Image of Charles in front of a Christmas Tree made of bent plywood chair legs via the Library of Congress



