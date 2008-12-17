View Photos
A Very Eames Christmas
By Laure Joliet
Even if you can't pony up the cash to buy a living room full of iconic furniture by Charles and Ray Eames doesn't mean that there aren't some Eames-related stocking stuffers to splurge on.
Image of Charles in front of a Christmas Tree made of bent plywood chair legs via the Library of Congress