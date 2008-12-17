A Very Eames Christmas
View Photos

By Laure Joliet
Even if you can't pony up the cash to buy a living room full of iconic furniture by Charles and Ray Eames doesn't mean that there aren't some Eames-related stocking stuffers to splurge on.
Eames House of Cards, $15-$50

Birth of the Cool: California Art, Design, and Culture at Midcentury, $50

The Films of Charles and Ray Eames. $40.49

100 Quotes By Charles Eames, $25

Eames Postage Stamps, $10

Eames House Bird, $195













Image of Charles in front of a Christmas Tree made of bent plywood chair legs via the Library of Congress

 

