SubscribeSign In
A True “Glass Act”: This Mirrored Addition Disappears Into the New England Forest

A True “Glass Act”: This Mirrored Addition Disappears Into the New England Forest

Modern architects love to claim they’re reflecting the local landscape in their designs, but the Wayland, Massachusetts, home of architect Stephen Chung isn’t playing around.
Text by

This story was originally published in Dwell’s October 2010 issue.

"The first floor was about making something warm and woody that would blend into the natural environment," architect Stephen Chung says of his Wayland, Massachusetts, home. "The second floor was a chance to experiment." After the original single-story structure was completed (and published in Dwell’s September 2003 issue), his burgeoning business demanded domestic office space; it was time to expand.

Chung’s modernist take on suburban New England living didn’t exactly align with the prevailing colonial and Cape Cod aesthetic that dotted the block, but he managed to prove to the local board of appeals that there was no definitive, cohesive style in the area, which allowed him free architectural reign—"So long as I could find a way to reduce its visual impact."

"The first floor was about making something warm and woody that would blend into the natural environment," architect Stephen Chung says of his Wayland, Massachusetts, home. "The second floor was a chance to experiment."

"The first floor was about making something warm and woody that would blend into the natural environment," architect Stephen Chung says of his Wayland, Massachusetts, home. "The second floor was a chance to experiment."

Rather than risk alienating the neighbors, Chung made a clever concession: The addition would directly reflect their traditional tastes while simultaneously embodying his own. Mirrored siding and plate-glass windows make the second-story, 1,100-square-foot adjunct—which accommodates an office/studio, primary suite, and fort for his two young boys—disappear seamlessly between the foliage and gabled roofs nearby.

Jordan Kushins
Jordan Kushins is happiest when crafting but also enjoys drinking tea, swimming in outdoor pools, and Singin' in the Rain, and once baked a very large cake that was shaped like a hamburger.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.