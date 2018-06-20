An Iconic T-Shaped Apartment Receives a Modern Makeover

Interior and industrial design firm Rainville Sangaré has recently unveiled the renovation of Unit 622, an apartment in the iconic 1960s housing complex Habitat 67. Focusing on simple lines, materiality, and the minimalist aesthetic of the Brutalist building in which it is located, the team has transformed the unit into a bright, open, modern home made up of bespoke touches from local sources.

Sangaré kept the material and color palette minimal to enhance the unit's striking light quality.

The historic housing complex was designed by acclaimed Israeli–Canadian architect Moshe Safdie to be an experiment in affordable urban living, and was originally made up of 158 homes arranged in stacked, prefabricated concrete "boxes."

The minimalist design of the space was also informed by the location of Habitat 67 on the Saint-Laurence River—a windy and isolated spot during the long cold winter months.

Unit 622 is composed of two prefab blocks arranged in a unique T-shape layout. The home was originally structured around the concrete junction where the two volumes meet.

This convergence has been left exposed as an homage to the apartment's past, complete with writing that remains from the original construction over 50 years ago.