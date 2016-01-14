A Tiny Live/Work Addition Crowns a Historic London House

Cantilevered over a brick bakery in central London, this live/work expansion of the offices of Michael Trentham Architects functions as studio space Monday through Friday, and exclusively as housing on the weekends. The expansion looks to capture sunlight from above, which is amplified by high-gloss reflective white surfaces. During warmer seasons, a roof terrace with a safety glass privacy screen doubles the available space of the 325-square-foot unit.