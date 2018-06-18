This Striking Net-Zero Home Wraps Around a Serene Pond
When a family of environmentalists tapped Cutler Anderson Architects to create a low-maintenance home that offsets its energy use with renewable resources, the firm designed a modern residence that did not disappoint.
As a result of the clients' wishes, the architects not only built a modern, net-energy residence, they also crafted a design that offers a seamless connection to the outdoors. By building the property around a large pond, the eco-friendly volume appears to float effortlessly above the calm water.
"Our aim is to always reveal the beauty of the natural world that surrounds us," explains Cutler Anderson Architects. "The design attempts to make the pond and home a single entity."
The house comprises three structures strategically located to dam a waterway into a man-made pond, which nurtures a thriving ecosystem that includes birds, fish, amphibians, and aquatic insects.
Spread out across a single level, the main living spaces are linked via fully glazed bridges. Floor-to-ceiling glazing, coupled with a rich timber palette, has been installed throughout the home to embrace indoor-outdoor living.
The net-zero house offsets its energy use with a 2,800-square-foot photovoltaic rooftop array, in addition to a six-panel radiant solar array. The home is also equipped with a geothermal heating system, comprising of 14 wells and a six-panel solar water heater.
"The ultimate goal was a net-zero home that would achieve a daily connection to the natural world, and also foster existing wildlife while encouraging new habitats," continue the architects.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Cutler Anderson Architects
Builder / General Contractor: A.Pappajohn Company
Structural Engineer: Madden Baughman Engineering, Inc.
Environmental Engineering: Tucker Associates
Landscape Design: Anthony Archer Willis and DeVore Associates and Owner
Interior Design: Amy Hirsch Interiors
