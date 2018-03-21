Own This Award-Winning Riverside Home in Idaho For $650K
Designed by Washington–based architect Paul Hirzel, the award-winning Canyon House of Juliaetta not only overlooks spectacular views of the river and mountain range, but also includes a breathtaking 46 acres of land.
Located just 20 miles from the city of Lewiston, the property, which is available for sale through Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty, provides uninterrupted nature, as well as easy access to urban conveniences.
This home is now on the market for $650,000. For more information, contact Lyssa Kope at Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.