A Stop Motion Video of a Shape-Shifting House

Architecture firm Olson Kundig is known for designing homes that allow residents to be as integrated or removed from nature as they'd like to be. For example, a writer's retreat in Washington features shutters that fold down to reveal floor-to-ceiling glass walls; an office building boasts massive hand-cranked doors; and Idaho house's pièce de résistance is a retractable glass wall. Photographs can capture the various states of flux, but this stop-motion video by Kevin Scott of Röllerhaus Pictureworks and Design Co. and Seattle-based composer Joshua Kohl of the Shadowboxx house on Washington's San Juan Islands show just how amazingly adaptable Olson Kundig's designs can be—kind of like kinetic sculptures built for living.

According to the architects, the Shadowboxx house "purposely confuses the traditional boundaries between a built structure and its surroundings." The roof over the batroom can be raised an lowered at will.