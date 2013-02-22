View Photos
A Stop Motion Video of a Shape-Shifting House
By Diana Budds
Architecture firm Olson Kundig is known for designing homes that allow residents to be as integrated or removed from nature as they'd like to be. For example, a writer's retreat in Washington features shutters that fold down to reveal floor-to-ceiling glass walls; an office building boasts massive hand-cranked doors; and Idaho house's pièce de résistance is a retractable glass wall. Photographs can capture the various states of flux, but this stop-motion video by Kevin Scott of Röllerhaus Pictureworks and Design Co. and Seattle-based composer Joshua Kohl of the Shadowboxx house on Washington's San Juan Islands show just how amazingly adaptable Olson Kundig's designs can be—kind of like kinetic sculptures built for living.
Shadowboxx from Olson Kundig Architects on Vimeo.