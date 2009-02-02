A Stable Office Environment

Taking a break one day, he walked up to the carriage house on his four-acre property—an essential element of any estate built in 1890. Although the former horse stalls were so packed with rotten storm windows, doors, and random detritus they couldn’t open, Baravalle realized he had the perfect office (and a lot of work) right in his backyard.



After four years of tireless salvaging efforts, hiring a contractor, and sandblast-ing off the grit and grime of horses and time, the former carriage house has been reborn as home to the offices of de.MO (design.Method of Operation), Baravalle’s award-winning multidisciplinary design and publishing firm. The carriage house is now a beautiful and serene environment that contrasts nicely with the glow of sleek, white Macs and Artemide lamps.