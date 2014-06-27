SubscribeSign In
A Space-Efficient Affordable Housing PrototypeView 3 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Space-Efficient Affordable Housing Prototype

Inside the shell of the Oyster House lies a new shape for affordable housing.
Text by
View 3 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s July/August 2014 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Patrick Sisson
During the course of his career writing about music and design, Patrick Sisson has made Stefan Sagmeister late for a date and was scolded by Gil Scott-Heron for asking too many questions.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Dwell Magazine