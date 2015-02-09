A Smart, Energy-Saving Thermostat from the Inventors of Modern Air Conditioning

Carrier , the company whose founder, Willis Carrier, invented modern air conditioning in 1902, has released a 21st-century take on heating and cooling. The Côr thermostat is a Wi-Fi-enabled device that can be operated remotely on mobile, tablet, or desktop, as well as in person on its sleek, 3.5-inch touchscreen.

With Côr, you can not only monitor and control the temperature of your house from wherever you are, but can also use the device to track energy usage. The device, and its easy-to-use app, will track patterns of your home's energy consumption, and use those trends to generate reports and suggest tips for how to keep levels down. It automatically calculates the ideal temperate that will keep your house comfortable while maximizing energy usage. If you choose, the device can modify heating and cooling patterns on its own, based on those suggestions. On average, homeowners save 20% on their heating and cooling costs with Côr.*

Carrier professionals will install the device, and it automatically downloads software updates, making upkeep simple. Côr integrates with almost all home heating and cooling systems.

Find out more about Côr here, and watch the below video for an full overview.

*Based on a 2012 third-party study comparing Carrier CôrTM technology to the estimated cost of a non-programmable thermostat set to 72°F at all times.