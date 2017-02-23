A Restorative Getaway from the City

The Inspiration: Corn Hill Cottages in Truro, Cape Cod

The 2,500 square foot weekend home James designed in the town of Hillsdale, NY was constructed on the foundation of a small cottage built in the 1970’s that James and Anne bought in 2007. After spending several years in the cottage they decided that it was time to demolish it and build a home that fit their needs and lifestyle. The new house provides ample living space with an open dining and living room, a central hearth and a modern kitchen.

























"We clad the walls in cedar siding and sheets of fir plywood. We wanted the feel of a cabin, but with clean, modern lines," says Anne. "We delighted in many of the details – unique and expressive light fixtures, hand-etched Black Kadappa tiles from India in the entranceway, a painting by a beloved friend, Julie Heffernan, that slides away to reveal a TV."

Built-ins in all areas of the house – window seats, cabinets, beds, bookshelves, closets – make the house easy to furnish and as tidy as a ship.











The house has radiant heat in all the floors and the spaces are naturally ventilated with windows on all sides. The second floor features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. James and Anne kept the decor playful, experimenting with various textile and wallpaper designs.





Both James and Anne are avid yoga enthusiasts, so the loft area was built with their sessions in mind.