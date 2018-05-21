Calling All Richard Neutra Fans—His Bonnet House in L.A. Hits the Market at $1.8M

Nearly 15 years after former punk-rock musician Jonathan Anastas purchased the home, the Richard Neutra–designed Bonnet House has hit the market once again and is now being listed for $1,795,000.

An Arco floor lamp ties the great room together.

Designed in 1942, this much-published property has been fawned upon by architectural critics for decades. In fact, it was even the subject of a 12-year restoration by former owner David Hay.

Previous owners had painted the redwood siding pink, so Hay—unable to strip the paint out of the wood—repainted the exterior a dark reddish-brown in an imitation of the siding’s original color and texture.

Set on a steep site, the two-bedroom, two-bath Bonnet House is embedded into the hillside as a series of redwood-clad cubes topped with an angled roof—an unusual find for a Neutra home—that parallels the incline.

The high, sloping ceiling and curved walls are unusual features for a Neutra house.

Neutra carefully positioned the home to optimize southwest views of the wooded canyon and the city below. The connection to the outdoors is further emphasized with outdoor patios, International-style ribbon windows, and operable glass walls.

Tucked away from the street is a side yard that travels up behind the home to a flat viewing terrace, shaded beneath a large tree.

The Bonnet House maintains its original floor plan. Much of the carefully restored exterior is owed to Hay, who consulted with designer Daniel Sachs and renowned architectural photographer Julius Shulman to restore the early modernist gem and pay homage to its 1940s appearance.

The kitchen features cork flooring and an Alvar Aalto Beehive pendant lamp.

When Anastas bought the property in 2004, he hired Woodson Rummerfield Design for the interior design. In addition to period-appropriate finishes, the home has been studded with iconic midcentury furnishings.

Wood paneling adds a touch of warmth to the great room.

The roof, HVAC, plumbing, and electric systems have also been upgraded.

A floor-to-ceiling window in the master bedroom brings the outdoors in.

A curved fireplace anchors a corner of the master bedroom.

Pale blue hues—repeated elsewhere in the home—stay true to Neutra’s original color palette.

Colored tiles line the bathroom, which is set deep into the slope.

A bamboo grove provides privacy to the brick-paved patio in the backyard.

Hardwood floors line the studio.

Sliding doors open the great room up to the outdoors.

The flagstone patio overlooks gorgeous city views.