Calling All Richard Neutra Fans—His Bonnet House in L.A. Hits the Market at $1.8M
Nearly 15 years after former punk-rock musician Jonathan Anastas purchased the home, the Richard Neutra–designed Bonnet House has hit the market once again and is now being listed for $1,795,000.
Designed in 1942, this much-published property has been fawned upon by architectural critics for decades. In fact, it was even the subject of a 12-year restoration by former owner David Hay.
Set on a steep site, the two-bedroom, two-bath Bonnet House is embedded into the hillside as a series of redwood-clad cubes topped with an angled roof—an unusual find for a Neutra home—that parallels the incline.
Neutra carefully positioned the home to optimize southwest views of the wooded canyon and the city below. The connection to the outdoors is further emphasized with outdoor patios, International-style ribbon windows, and operable glass walls.
The Bonnet House maintains its original floor plan. Much of the carefully restored exterior is owed to Hay, who consulted with designer Daniel Sachs and renowned architectural photographer Julius Shulman to restore the early modernist gem and pay homage to its 1940s appearance.
When Anastas bought the property in 2004, he hired Woodson Rummerfield Design for the interior design. In addition to period-appropriate finishes, the home has been studded with iconic midcentury furnishings.
The roof, HVAC, plumbing, and electric systems have also been upgraded.
Architecture For Sale has listed the Bonnet House with an asking price of $1,795,000.
