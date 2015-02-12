A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover
Kim Nadel, an interior designer, tackled this 1960s ranch-style home in Cardiff by the Sea, California, with architect Caroline Dooley. The client, who had spent many years in the area, was looking to settle in a place that she could call home for years to come.
Nadel set about creating what she describes as "an eclectic home with eco-conscious solutions and a timeless feeling." With her client’s love for yoga culture and for the design and lifestyle sensibilities of the 1960s and 1970s as a starting point, Nadel sought to infuse the space with "a contemporary beach-coastal" vibe. The overarching goal, she says, was to craft a space where the resident could relax, practice meditation and yoga, read by the fire, or gaze out at the Pacific Ocean.