A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover

Kim Nadel , an interior designer, tackled this 1960s ranch-style home in Cardiff by the Sea, California, with architect Caroline Dooley . The client, who had spent many years in the area, was looking to settle in a place that she could call home for years to come.

Designer Kim Nadel created a new interior in a renovated and expanded ranch-style house in Cardiff by the Sea, California, that reflects the resident's love of yoga and its seaside setting.

Nadel set about creating what she describes as "an eclectic home with eco-conscious solutions and a timeless feeling." With her client’s love for yoga culture and for the design and lifestyle sensibilities of the 1960s and 1970s as a starting point, Nadel sought to infuse the space with "a contemporary beach-coastal" vibe. The overarching goal, she says, was to craft a space where the resident could relax, practice meditation and yoga, read by the fire, or gaze out at the Pacific Ocean.