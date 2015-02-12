A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover
A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover

By William Lamb
In Cardiff by the Sea, a client's love of yoga shines through in her redesigned home.

Kim Nadel, an interior designer, tackled this 1960s ranch-style home in Cardiff by the Sea, California, with architect Caroline Dooley. The client, who had spent many years in the area, was looking to settle in a place that she could call home for years to come.

A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover - Photo 1 of 9 -

Designer Kim Nadel created a new interior in a renovated and expanded ranch-style house in Cardiff by the Sea, California, that reflects the resident's love of yoga and its seaside setting.

Nadel set about creating what she describes as "an eclectic home with eco-conscious solutions and a timeless feeling." With her client’s love for yoga culture and for the design and lifestyle sensibilities of the 1960s and 1970s as a starting point, Nadel sought to infuse the space with "a contemporary beach-coastal" vibe. The overarching goal, she says, was to craft a space where the resident could relax, practice meditation and yoga, read by the fire, or gaze out at the Pacific Ocean.

The floors are custom wide-planked, Forest Stewardship Council-certified walnut.

The floors are custom wide-planked, Forest Stewardship Council-certified walnut.

A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover - Photo 3 of 9 -

Nadel designed the storage unit, with minimalist shelving, that separates the living room from the diding area. She chose the wallpaper for its 1970s look, figuring that it would be the perfect backdrop for the Buddha statue and some of the Indian artifacts that the resident has collected.

Nadel used large-format custom matte glass Chiaro tiles for the kitchen backsplash.

Nadel used large-format custom matte glass Chiaro tiles for the kitchen backsplash.

The 1Light pendants above the kitchen island are from Eurofase.

The 1Light pendants above the kitchen island are from Eurofase.

A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover - Photo 6 of 9 -

Nadel designed the custom cabinets throughout the apartment, combining white paint and ribbon-patterened walnut veneer.

A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover - Photo 7 of 9 -

A Mahjong sofa by Hans Hopfer for Roche Bobois is the defining feature of the living room. Its sections can be configured in any number of ways without scuffing the walnut floors.

A Ranch-Style House in California Gets a Contemporary Makeover - Photo 8 of 9 -

The renovated house has three full bathroom suites, each of which is outfitted with a custom wall-mounted walnut vanity and EuroStone countertops with inlaid shells.

The bathrooms also feature glass mosaic tiles from Sonoma Tilemakers.

The bathrooms also feature glass mosaic tiles from Sonoma Tilemakers.