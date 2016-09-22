A Pyramid Rises in the Middle of Manhattan
Architectural and art photographer Iness Binenbaum sent us this shot of the recently-opened Via 57 West in midtown Manhattan. Designed by Danish firm Bjarke Ingels Group, the pyramid-shaped residential building holds 709 units and looks out to impressive views of the Hudson River. As the first North American project designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, it’s already become a recognizable piece of the city’s skyline.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
While choosing the materials, products, and construction methods, the Bjarke Ingels Group worked with The Durst Organization to consider the impact each decision would have on the environment. Additionally, they decided to allocate 20 percent of the space to low-income housing.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.