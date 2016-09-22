A Pyramid Rises in the Middle of Manhattan

Architectural and art photographer Iness Binenbaum sent us this shot of the recently-opened Via 57 West in midtown Manhattan. Designed by Danish firm Bjarke Ingels Group, the pyramid-shaped residential building holds 709 units and looks out to impressive views of the Hudson River. As the first North American project designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, it’s already become a recognizable piece of the city’s skyline.