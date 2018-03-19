A Private California Compound Hits the Market at $5M

Privately nestled above the Rose Bowl Stadium, this 5,677-square-foot property includes a recently developed main house constructed of steel, glass, and poured concrete. Designed by Rodney Ross , the four-bedroom, six-bath home embraces indoor/outdoor living and juxtaposes midcentury modern aesthetics with a contemporary industrial vibe. With ample space for entertaining, this remarkable estate is now listed for $5,000,000 .

Not only does this compelling compound feature a newly constructed home, but it is also comprised of another striking volume—the property's original Kemper Nomland 1957 ranch has been renovated to serve as a pool/guest house.

The courtyard in the center of the compound opens to a lovely lap pool and connects the main house to the pool/guest house.

A beautifully landscaped courtyard with a pool now serves as the center point between the two structures. "The inspiration was to bounce off the original structure and develop a modern California ranch theme," says the homeowner, who collaborated with the architects on the concept.

