A Private California Compound Hits the Market at $5M
View Photos
Real Estate

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Comprised of a stunning grand estate, as well as a reinvented pool/guest house, this expansive private compound in Pasadena is seeking a new owner.

Privately nestled above the Rose Bowl Stadium, this 5,677-square-foot property includes a recently developed main house constructed of steel, glass, and poured concrete. Designed by Rodney Ross, the four-bedroom, six-bath home embraces indoor/outdoor living and juxtaposes midcentury modern aesthetics with a contemporary industrial vibe.  With ample space for entertaining, this remarkable estate is now listed for $5,000,000

The main house channels a midcentury, modern vibe.&nbsp;

Not only does this compelling compound feature a newly constructed home, but it is also comprised of another striking volume—the property's original Kemper Nomland 1957 ranch has been renovated to serve as a pool/guest house.  

The courtyard in the center of the compound opens to a lovely lap pool and connects the main house to the pool/guest house.&nbsp;&nbsp;

A beautifully landscaped courtyard with a pool now serves as the center point between the two structures. "The inspiration was to bounce off the original structure and develop a modern California ranch theme," says the homeowner, who collaborated with the architects on the concept. 

The interior of the main home is elegant and airy, with a dark palette warmed by the use of natural wood. A dramatic fireplace is the centerpiece of the open-plan great room.&nbsp;

The chef's kitchen features custom crafted&nbsp;cabinetry, a commercial size pantry, and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing, which helps the space bring in an abundance of natural light.&nbsp;

The&nbsp;tongue-and-groove cedar ceiling is an authentic midcentury touch, while clerestory windows help keep the living area bright and airy.&nbsp;

&nbsp;A peek at one of the six bedrooms.&nbsp;

An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.

A look at another one of the bedrooms that shares the ensuite bathroom.

This bedroom opens to a lovely outdoor terrace.&nbsp;

The&nbsp;mix of materials makes for a vibrant, contemporary palette.&nbsp;

A peek at the stunning master bath.&nbsp;

Here's an up-close view at backside of the fireplace that's located in the great room.

A&nbsp;quiet corner of the courtyard.&nbsp;

The outdoor space also includes a fire pit.&nbsp;

The&nbsp;pool area.&nbsp;

An overview of the courtyard.&nbsp;

The original&nbsp;structure on the property—a 1957 California Ranch by the acclaimed Kemper Nomland—has been painted black and transformed into a spacious pool/guest house.&nbsp;

&nbsp;There is also an indoor/outdoor barbeque kitchen and greenhouse.

With original steel-framed windows, beamed ceilings, warm wood-paneled walls, and a gracious floor plan, this area makes for a wonderful entertaining space.

One of the guest rooms.&nbsp;

A bright and updated bathroom.&nbsp;

The outdoors are easily accessed from every room, showcasing a mix of large specimen trees, drought tolerant plants, and decomposed granite and river rock.

835 Linda Vista Avenue, Pasadena, CA is now on the market for $5,000,000. See the full listing here.  

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.