A Powerful New Project in Baja California Involves 44 Renowned Architects
Directed by renowned Mexican architects Mauricio Rocha and Gabriela Carrillo of Taller de Arquitectura, CuatroCuatros—now 10 years in the making—boasts 2,100 acres that hold 500 exclusive lots ranging from 10,700 square feet to 3.2 acres, allowing property owners to build their own homes and villages within a dynamic community. Forty-four distinguished architects, half of them Mexican and half of them international, have been invited to work with these clients.
In addition to residents, short- and long-term visitors will also play a large role in the community at CuatroCuatros, whose touristic draw includes hiking, mountain biking, and horse riding. A paradise for wine lovers, the preserve includes over 44 acres of vineyards, producing wine that is aged and bottled on-site. An olive grove and olive oil press will allow residents and guests to get an inside look at the production process. Among the community hubs are the Casco, an amenities-filled village; a club house overlooking the Pacific Ocean; the Bura Bar; a sports club; and an equestrian club with a one-acre outdoor arena.
On September 1, the project took off with a three-day architectural colloquium that invited participating architects and curators to a series of round table talks. Members of the press, as well as 200 architects and students from the U.S. and Mexico, also attended the symposium. The event included Paraguayan architect and winner of the Golden Lion Solano Benítez; Chilean firm Pezo von Ellrichshausen; Brazilian architect Carla Juaçaba; and representatives from several Mexican practices including Legorreta + Legorreta, Javier Sánchez, Tatiana Bilbao, Rozana Montiel, Macías Peredo, Ambrosi Etchegaray, MMX, Productora, and S-AR.
With only 10 percent of the land planned for development, much of the conversation revolved around designing and building in respect to the natural landscape, and how to intelligently use simple materials like concrete, wood, stone, and steel. The architects also discussed the importance of creating a modern, architectural destination in Northern Mexico. As extraordinary homes are built and the pioneering community realized, CuatroCuatros is sure to be a space to watch.