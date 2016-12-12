A Popular Burger Joint Flaunts Its Roots With the Help of a Design Collective

With new destinations now completed in Chicago and Santa Monica, the brand’s connection to its Japanese routes is elevated—but with a modern, American perspective. As a Los Angeles–based collective of designers and architects, Project M Plus referenced their principle that design shapes how we experience the world.



The word "umami" comes from Japanese provenance and describes the enigmatic fifth taste, which is said to include an unexpected fusion of salty, sweet, bitter, and sour. With this in mind, they figured out ways to introduce refined design details while referencing the brand’s history of serving burgers out of a sushi bar.

Continue reading to see the final results of these two casual, newly-designed burger joints.