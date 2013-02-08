A Pop of Color at Robert Allen
Viridian seems to be having a design moment right now, after Pantone announced it as the December color of the year this past although Robert Allen's Vice President of Design, Christy Almond, promises they came up with the color six months earlier. "We want credit!" she laughed, "They had just announced it and there we were at Maison&Objet with our viridian stand that we had been planning for months."
Nonetheless, the hues, partially inspired by de Kooning and Van Gogh paintings, are mixed in several fresh configurations like tone on tone, a combination of tonal intensities from one or two like colors, and combined brights like fuchsia and citron.
We draw inspiration from all over and these colors just felt right to us, explained Almond. The four colors merge and separate throughout new collection of fabrics, from subtle to striking.