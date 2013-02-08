A Pop of Color at Robert Allen
A Pop of Color at Robert Allen

By Olivia Martin
Dwell editors Olivia Martin and Diana Budds visited San Francisco's Design Center to browse through Robert Allen's new Spring 2013 collection at the Pop of Color party. The spring collection was inspired by pure pigments and is based around highly saturated shades of turquoise, cobalt, fuchsia, and viridian.

Viridian seems to be having a design moment right now, after Pantone announced it as the December color of the year this past although Robert Allen's Vice President of Design, Christy Almond, promises they came up with the color six months earlier. "We want credit!" she laughed,  "They had just announced it and there we were at Maison&Objet with our viridian stand that we had been planning for months."

Viridian is a punchy green that's perfectly in tune with the current bold and bright design aesthetic you find in cutting-edge interiors and on today's runways, said Almond.

We particularly liked the tone on tone trend applied in cobalt to one of our other favorite details right now: piping.

Nonetheless, the hues, partially inspired by de Kooning and Van Gogh paintings, are mixed in several fresh configurations like tone on tone, a combination of tonal intensities from one or two like colors, and combined brights like fuchsia and citron.

Fuchsia references modern pop art and provides contrast to the otherwise blue-green color palette.

We draw inspiration from all over and these colors just felt right to us, explained Almond. The four colors merge and separate throughout new collection of fabrics, from subtle to striking.

The turquoise patterns from top to bottom are: Aztec City, Break of Day, Open Prairie, and Thames River.