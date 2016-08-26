A Pen Stronger Than An AK47

Developed by Cross in a collaboration with Fonderie 47, the Peerless Fonderie 47 Collector’s-Edition Pen is a symbol of change and shows how the act of creation is ultimately more powerful than destruction and violence. The pen was designed to support the noble goal of Fonderie 47 to reduce gun violence in war-torn regions of Africa by destroying weapons of war, AK47s, and transforming them into creatively designed objects.

Featuring design elements of the infamous gun, the Peerless Fonderie 47 Collector’s-Edition Pen comes with a matte black PVD plate engraved finish boasting 23K gold plated appointments, a blackened AK47 steel moniker, and a unique serial number belonging to the assault rifle that was taken out of circulation to make the pen. Each Peerless Collector’s-Edition Pen comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a Lifetime Mechanical Guarantee. You can purchase the pen for $350 from the company’s website and know that you will directly fund the destruction of one AK47 in Africa.





