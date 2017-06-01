Formerly Home to Superman, The Standish Offers Modernized Beaux-Arts Condos From $1.3 Million

First designed by F.S. Lowe in 1903, the classic pre-war Beaux-Arts, 12-story building is situated just off the Brooklyn promenade with stunning panoramic views of the city. Converted from rental units into luxury condominiums by the design and development firm DDG, together with Westbrook Partners , The Standish is now revealing a first look at its new contemporary interiors. They boast a model unit, Residence 3C, that has been furnished and accessorized by the respected contemporary gallery and showroom MATTER , in collaboration with DDG's in-house design team.

Residence 3C at The Standish makes use of bold colors and patterns as well as structural furniture pieces and home accessories from Matter Made—elements which make it stand out from most other model units.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Drawing inspiration from the building's history, MATTER was able to create a modern Brooklyn ethos that naturally melds with the character of the building. Using a foundation of classic materials such as brass, wood, and marble—all of which reflect the finishes and materials incorporated into DDG's design of the units—the team was able to build upon this warm and neutral framework, and play with color and texture to create a vibrant contemporary feel.

A large custom-made leather sofa from Wherewithal defines the living room, making it a comfortable space for entertaining. The Cloud One Seater lounge chair by Luca Nichetto and a Bellevue Floor Lamp by Arne Jacobsen form a perfect reading spot near the window, offering views of Brooklyn's neighboring brownstones.

The Standish is MATTER's first foray into furnishing model units and naturally, the company incorporated a selection of pieces from their in-house Matter Made collection in order to establish a colorful narrative throughout the home.

The Standish recently broke the record for the most expensive condo sale in its Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, with its 10th-floor residence going for $11.65 million.

To find out what's still available at The Standish, take a look at their site here—current prices start at $1.3 million.

