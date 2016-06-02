A Passion for Design Guides the Creation of a Nordic-Inspired Home
Coming from a background in film and journalism, her relocation to America and the subsequent house hunt stirred her love of modern design and architecture—and she immediately began to explore it more than ever before.
She knew she had to find a way to act upon this passion. During the year she spent searching for the right home for her family, she began to buy houses wherever she could and turn them into projects. After designing the interiors and bringing the homes to life, she would then turn to Airbnb to offer the spaces up for rent. By doing this, she found a way to practice her love of interior design, while simultaneously creating inviting modern spaces that she could share with travelers.
The ultimate test came when Loewinger decided to take on a construction project of her own where her family—who had been settled in for a few years at that point—could escape from the bustle of the city whenever possible. It all started when she found a flat and sunny piece of land in Guerneville, California, a quiet town that sits next to the Russian River. Only two hours north of San Francisco, the final result is also now available to rent through Airbnb.
Inspired by Nordic design, Loewinger worked with local companies to help piece together her vision of a modern family cabin that’s comfortable, open, and minimal. Though she went into the project with an imagined design, she worked with local architect Ravit Kaplan to bring it to life. "The Guerneville area is mostly made up of traditional homes. The year-long construction was a learning process for both myself and the local companies I was working with," she explains.
When she approached the interior, she began by creating a minimal furnishing scheme with a mix of both vintage and new pieces. She saved money by designing the interior herself and by mixing in affordable furnishings from Ikea and CB2, along with bringing in some pieces of art that she created herself. Throughout the open layout, the setup includes concrete and wood floors, plain white walls, pale wood throughout, and a formation of tall windows. The angled ceiling is lined with substantial wood beams made of pine, giving the space warm and organic overhead shelter.
The house is made up of a wide open main floor with high ceilings and a mezzanine that looks over the combined living, eating, and cooking spaces. When it came time to outfit the backyard, Loewinger created her own little meadow by planting simple trees and greens throughout, while installing a hot tub on the sizable deck. The spotlight of the yard is the hefty redwood tree that sits at the center of the meadow. Loewinger and her family call it the "king of the garden."
If you're looking to get away from the bustle of San Francisco for a weekend tuned into nature, while being in the vicinity of miles of picturesque vineyards, Loewinger's house could be the perfect place to stay. Just a short drive from a quaint downtown area, you'd also be near the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, where you'll find a variety of hiking trails and relaxation zones waiting to be explored.