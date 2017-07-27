A New Way to Sleep: Without Top Sheet

At Parachute, we consider the Top Sheet an optional extra — there for the taking, but only if you want it. And we know many of you don’t. Forty percent of Americans don’t use a Top Sheet, choosing to sleep between a Fitted Sheet and Duvet Comforter. The same goes for most of Europe — an entire continent of people have realized they aren’t missing anything by bidding adieu to the Top Sheet; it’s simply more au naturel.



Stripping the bed down to essentials distills your morning routine, too. Unraveling the inevitably tangled fabric from the foot of the bed seems so unnecessary when you could just pull forward the Duvet and be out the door.

Bedding is the most intimate of wardrobes – we spend 1/3 of our lives in bed, after all. It’s where we unwind to our most vulnerable selves, not where we should feel inhibited by restrictions. Thus, our Sheet Sets exclude a Top Sheet. Why pay for something you might not use? And if you do sleep with a Top Sheet, simply add it to your order as a Separate, easy breezy. It’s all about making your bed the way you like it.





Visit the Parachute Blog for more stories that enhance your sleep and inspire your waking moments. Take me there >>