A Movable Fete
Joe Colombo hit the industrial design scene in the 1960s and made his name by forecasting a future that upended traditional perspectives on furniture. One such invention is Living Center, a family of pieces designed in 1970 for the German company Rosenthal. The lounge chairs include slide-out trays and movable cushions that can be used as footrests, backrests, or booster seats for meals. A compact service console features compartments that can hold all the trappings of a party—playing cards and games, glassware and bottles, books and magazines, and speakers for a record player. Not shown—but equally important—is a unit that morphs from a makeshift kitchen (complete with an electric hot plate, drink cooler, and enough tableware and cutlery for six people) to a dining table. Each element is set on wheels or casters to easily usher people through a get-together, from aperitif to after-dinner conversation.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.