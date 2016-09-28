View Photos
A Modular Meeting Room Features a Table with 6 Possible Layouts
By Heather Corcoran –
Parisian design firm Les Ateliers Tristan & Sagitta creates a complete, customizable wooden office.
To see this shape-shifting office in motion, watch the video here: https://vimeo.com/117413379
Video by Les Ateliers Du Rendu & Maxence Stamatiadis.