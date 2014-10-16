A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore
View Photos

A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore

Add to
Like
Share
By Erika Heet
Architecture Discipline designed a unique, movable gathering place for a firm in Karnataka, India.

Situated within a 125-acre development in Karnataka, India, the Bangalore Town Hall was conceptualized by the New Delhi–based firm Architecture Discipline as both a central gathering place and a site/sales office for the Bhartiya Group, a real estate developer. The bright-red, egg-like "heart" of the complex is an auditorium clad in glass fiber. "Red as a color has the longest wavelength, and can be easily spotted from a distance," says principal architect Akshat Bhatt.

A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore - Photo 1 of 7 -

The building wraps around a red core—the auditorium—covered in glass fiber.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

 

A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore - Photo 2 of 7 -

Inside, glass "fins," says the architect, "generate a secondary rhythm."

A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore - Photo 3 of 7 -

On display inside are architectural models depicting what the community might resemble in the future.

A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore - Photo 4 of 7 -

The North Plaza allows a peek inside to the auditorium.

A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore - Photo 5 of 7 -

A thin metal "skin" helps reduce solar gain.

A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore - Photo 6 of 7 -

An expanse of solar panels powers the building, which was designed to be easily deconstructed and moved in a few years' time.

A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore - Photo 7 of 7 -

"The building had to tell a story," says Bhatt. "The intent was create a progressive design experience."