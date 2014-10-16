A Modern Town Hall in Bangalore

Situated within a 125-acre development in Karnataka, India, the Bangalore Town Hall was conceptualized by the New Delhi–based firm Architecture Discipline as both a central gathering place and a site/sales office for the Bhartiya Group, a real estate developer. The bright-red, egg-like "heart" of the complex is an auditorium clad in glass fiber. "Red as a color has the longest wavelength, and can be easily spotted from a distance," says principal architect Akshat Bhatt.